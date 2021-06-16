BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! So far, this week has featured rainy & stormy weather, but the system that brought us that active weather has now moved off to our north and east. The rest of the week is looking delightful as high pressure builds into the northeast US.

Temperatures today & tonight will be comfortably cooler than average for this time of year. There will be lots of sunshine right through the end of the week, along with a slow warming trend.

Things will change as we head into the weekend. A frontal system will start to move in late Friday with showers and possible thunderstorms, which will last overnight and into the day on Saturday.

Summer begins late on Sunday at 11:32 PM. It is also Fathers’ Day, and the weather is looking good . . . partly sunny with highs mainly in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Most of Monday will be okay, until Monday night into Tuesday, which will feature another frontal system coming through with more wet and possibly thunderstormy weather.

Hope you can get outdoors today and take MAX Advantage of the delightful weather! -Gary

