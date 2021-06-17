Advertisement

2nd Democrat announces plans to challenge Stefanik

Matt Putorti
Matt Putorti(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has her second Democratic challenger for the New York 21st District Congressional seat.

Matt Putorti Monday announced his candidacy in a video on Facebook. The attorney touted his roots in Whitehall, N.Y. and said that Stefanik’s support of the former President’s false election claims a threat to North Country towns like his. He also highlighted his identity as a gay man, saying it “gives a different perspective in leadership that is important.”

Stefanik’s campaign responded by calling Putorti a “far-left socialist Democrat candidate.”

Putorti is the second Democrat to challenge the Republican Congresswoman. Ezra Watson of Wilton filed his candidacy in March.

