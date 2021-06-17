Advertisement

Canada due to receive 1 million Moderna doses from US

By Dom Amato
Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An additional one million doses of the COVID vaccine is arriving in Canada Thursday night from the United States, bringing the country another step closer to re-opening the northern border.

White House officials say the shipment is part of the Biden administration’s strategy to share vaccine doses worldwide. The batch of Moderna doses is set to arrive in Toronto and comes as Canada continues to ramp up vaccinations, with more than 65% of the entire country has received at least one shot. Quebec is the second most vaccinated province.

“The President has outlined an unprecedented commitment to help vaccinate the world. We’re going to be sharing 80 million doses through June and this is going to be a process really led by the U.S. government, who is in control, both from a regulatory standpoint and a contractual standpoint of these vaccines, and they will lead that effort

Once doses are shipped out to states, federal regulations prohibit recalling them or sending them elsewhere.

The Canadian border closure is set to expire on June 21st. Canada’s prime minister has said to expect a gradual reopening.

