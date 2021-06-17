City of Burlington looking into new trash, recycling, and organics collecting model

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Public Works is looking into a potential new waste collection system that would consolidate trash and food scrap collection and recycling into the same day of pickup.

“Our recommendation we think is a good balance between achieving the environmental goals, preserving and actually growing good union jobs in the city, and preserving an opportunity for the private sector in a more organized sector to be collecting waste streams in the city,” says Chapin Spencer the Director of Public Works for the city of Burlington.

After a study by third party consultants that has spanned two years of exploring different ways to trash and organics recycling, DPW is proposing a hybrid consolidated system where the city continues to collect the recycling and then the city selects private haulers to cover different neighborhoods’ trash, instead of having several different companies covering the same streets in Burlington. While also trying to ensure it’s not just one hauler company.

“There’s going to be interest in ensuring a diversity of haulers, doing our best to support local haulers,” says Spencer.

Other benefits would be reduced costs to residents with efficient collection routes, less environmental impacts, and less stress on roads.In terms of food scraps, DPW says those companies could potentially partner with trash haulers. All of this to help make things easier for the customer.

“It’s not customer friendly, we should have one day a week where all these waste streams go to the curb and they are picked up seamlessly and that’s what we are aiming to do here,” says Spencer.

The study revealed that 83 percent of communities in the united states use some sort of consolidated collection. DPW says this would also help the city get closer to its climate goals. By having private haulers collecting in specific districts it would cut down the miles traveled by trash trucks by two-thirds in the city of Burlington.

The vice president of Casella, the state’s largest waste hauling company, Joseph Fusco, says he’s worried about smaller private haulers dealing with large changes without as many resources as the larger companies. He wants to have more discussions with the city, instead of having them step in and take more control of the process.

“I think if we talk about it if we talk about it if we discuss what public policy goals the city is trying to achieve I’m pretty confident we can find a solution that works for the city and helps them achieve those goals,” says Fusco.

And that’s exactly what the city wants. A decision has not been made on this just yet, the DPW wants to hear more from citizens and haulers about what they want to see a new system look like.

“Now is the time for us to hear from residents from haulers from stakeholders with your thoughts because the system should be responsive to the interests of the community and we want to hear from you,” says Spencer.

How much could this cost? DPW says it could be three of these services that Burlingtonians are currently paying for the price of two

The DPW voted to push this forward. Now, this still needs to head to another commission and if passed there would head to the city council. If it makes it past the council in a few months, the DPW would still work with the community to figure out exactly outline what the public wants in terms of service and options.

If it passes all these stages it would still be 2-3 years away from people seeing this change.

If you would like to weigh-in on this proposal you can contact the DPW at DPWCommunications@burlingtonvt.gov or call them at 802-863-9094.

