City plan to purchase pricey Plattsburgh lakefront property on hold

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh’s plan to purchase a pricey chunk of prime waterfront property is now on hold.

The plan was discussed at last Thursday’s Finance and City Development meeting and barely passed with a 4-3 vote, with the mayor breaking the tie to go ahead and purchase the 11 acres.

The City Council was supposed to vote on a final purchase price Thursday, however, that was tabled.

It appears the price is the hang-up. The land is assessed at $1.7 million and the asking price is $8 million.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says some councilors are concerned about spending that much and asked for more time.

“With the complexity of the deal itself and the complexity of the issue and the concerns that people have raised and that I have heard, I think it’s just fair to take a step back, host some public engagement forums, address some of these concerns and address some of the misinformation that’s out there and then make a decision based off that,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The property on Lake Champlain is home to the Plattsburgh Boat Basin and the Naked Turtle Restaurant.

The mayor said last week it’s the city’s once-in-a-long-time chance to build up its waterfront, and that grants and a 20-year bond could come into play with the purchase. Councilors who opposed the purchase said it won’t benefit all taxpayers and there are other things the city could use the money for, like fixing infrastructure.

Rosenquest said Thursday the deal isn’t off the table but they wanted to give more time for public comment and information to be shared before going ahead with the purchase. The dates for the forums have not yet been scheduled.

Related Story:

Plan to buy pricey waterfront property moves forward in Plattsburgh

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.