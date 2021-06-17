Delta variant makes inroads in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The so-called delta variant now makes up 10% percent of COVID cases in the U.S., and in Vermont, the case count went from one to three over the past week.

The variant, which was first reported in India, is now the dominant strain in the U.K. and is expected to continue to grow here. Vt. health officials have said they now have the ability to do genomic testing and are closely watching the emerging strain.

So what makes the delta strain different from the rest? Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Tim Lahey from the UVM Medical Center.

