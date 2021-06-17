Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
North Troy man faces charges in homemade fireworks explosion
Someone found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal and he hopes to track down the person who...
Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic
Arrest made in connection with Middlebury drive-by shooting
A Putney bank is damaged after a tractor-trailer drove through the drive-thru.
Truck driver faces charges for damaging Putney bank drive-thru
Police investigate ‘untimely’ death of Bellows Falls man

Latest News

The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip
camp
NH girls camp gears up for summertime ‘magic’
brook
Racialized waterway name to stay for now