EPA holds public meeting on former Strafford copper mine cleanup

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is holding an online public meeting Thursday about the cleanup of a former copper mine in Strafford.

The $90 million cleanup of the Elizabeth Mine Superfund site started in 2001. The Valley News reports that contaminated water had been leaching from waste rock and tailings into streams since the 150-year-old copper mine closed in 1958. According to the EPA, copper concentrations in the surface water of the Copperas Brook have dropped by more than 90% because of the cleanup.

Thursday’s meeting starts a 6 p.m. More information can be found at www.epa.gov/superfund/elizmine.

