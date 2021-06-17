Essex High School celebrates 50 years of graduates

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Essex High School is celebrating a big milestone-- its 50th class has now graduated.

“I did the mental math and I was like, wait, 50 years is a big deal,” said Grace Allard, a class of 2021 graduate who spearheaded a project honoring 50 years of graduates out of the current Essex High School. She started with the class of 1971. “It was really fun to hear some of their responses and hear where some of these people are with their lives, especially those who were ready to share their life story with me over the phone.”

A true time capsule didn’t fit what she was looking for, so written pieces and surveys collected in a binder fit the bill. Then came entries from current students.

“Write whatever you want, write what you want to be opened in 50 years, there was no criteria, it was very open-ended,” said Allard.

She received 15 student responses. She says she thinks the low number speaks to the fatigue from COVID-19, but she says even after 50 years, she saw parallels, like pushing for change.

One retiring staff member says that isn’t too surprising. “They are a passionate group, they feel deeply,” said Martine Gulick, director of library media services for Essex High School, who is retiring after two stints totaling 15 years.

During Gulick’s time at the high school, she saw a new library go up, a fresh wing, some slight aesthetic changes and access to information broaden with the growth of the internet.

“I can tell you that they have a little bit more agency over their lives, over the decisions they make,” said Gulick.

Current students are growing fast and she hopes their voices are always heard. But ultimately, the foundation of the high school experience remains.

“They are curious about the world and they want to know why things are the way they are. They are hungry for knowledge. But it is interesting to see students speak up and speak out for what they believe in and that is definitely something that has changed,” said Gulick.

And as time marches on and another 50 classes graduate, Allard says that’s exactly why she collected info from the past and the present, so that another half-century from now -- the class of 2071 to be exact -- can look back as she did.

“That people can look back and just see people, not people that just filled out a worksheet with textbook answers that you can find on Google, I want them to see people,” said Allard.

Allard says she hopes showing off those people will come in the sense of the music folks were listening to or what they liked to do or wear.

