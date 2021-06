MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is looking to fill a spot on the State Board of Education.

The board is responsible for the establishment, advancement and evaluation of public education policy.

The governor will appoint the new member to fill the remainder of an unexpired term until February 2022. That person will be eligible for reappointment.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.