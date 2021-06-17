Lamell, Massey-Bierman win H.S. decathlon state titles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wyatt Lamell of Essex and Burlington’s Quincy Massey-Bierman earned the titles of Vermont’s top high school athletes, winning the decathlon state championships Wednesday at Burlington High School.

After winning four of the five events on day one of competition Tuesday, Lamell entered the final day with an over 400 point lead. He added a victory in the 110 hurdles Wednesday and topped Owen Abrahamsen of Windsor by 455 points to repeat as boys decathlon champion.

Maliek Everett of Mount Mansfield, Knute Linehan of Thetford and St. Johnsbury’s Myles Thornton-Sherman round out the top five.

The girls meet saw three athletes, Emma Briggs of Fair Haven, St. J’s Elizabeth Jones and Quincy Massey-Bierman of Burlington, enter day two seperated by just 42 points...

Jones opened the day strong, with a win in the shot put and two more top three finishes, but struggled in the closing 1500 meters, won by fifth place finisher Emma Crum of CVU, and Jones wound up fourth overall.

Her Hilltopper teammate, Isabella Bostic, won the high jump and climbed to a third place finish.

Briggs, the day one leader, had four top 10 finishes, including second in the long jump, but had to settle for runner up.

The winner, Massey-Bierman, the Seahorse senior won the long jump and placed top five in the hurdles and 1500 to top Briggs by 114 points and win the girls decathlon title.



