Lebanon to end mask mandate at end of June

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
LEBANON, N.H (AP) - The mask mandate in Lebanon will end as of June 30, the City Council voted.

The mask ordinance went into effect in August, before the fall term started at Dartmouth College. The Valley News reports several council members said Wednesday they want to allow time for businesses to adapt and give people a final chance to get vaccinated before the ordinance ends.

Lebanon is the last New Hampshire city to do away with its mask mandate. Nashua, the first, dropped its ordinance in May.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

