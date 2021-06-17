Lebanon teen charged with assaulting K-9, officers

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire teen faces charges after he allegedly assaulted officers and a K-9 Wednesday night.

Lebanon Police say they responded to the area of School Street after reports of an impaired man assaulting a woman. They say Coleman Gross, 19, refused to comply and became combative, throwing punches at two officers. They say he also hit K-9 Blesk twice in the head. Officers tazed Gross to take him into custody and he was brought to the hospital for minor injuries.

Gross is facing multiple charges including assault, resisting arrest, and interfering with police dogs.

