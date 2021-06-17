Man shot by Vermont trooper pleads guilty to assault on officer

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A man who was shot by a state trooper after he refused to drop a shotgun has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The Bennington Banner reports Bernard Rougeau pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday in Bennington Superior Court in a deal reached with prosecutors.

Police had responded to a report in October 2018 that Rougeau was a danger to himself. He came out of the woods with a shotgun and refused to drop the weapon. A state trooper then shot him.

The judge ordered a presentencing investigation after learning the trooper opposed the two-and-a-half-year sentence prosecutors had offered Rougeau.

