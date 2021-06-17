NH asking US Treasury to set aside money to repair dams

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is asking the U.S. Treasury to set aside funds to repair dams.

Jim Gallagher of the Department of Environmental Services says there are more than 2,600 dams in New Hampshire, and 156 are regarded as high hazards. He told WMUR-TV that downstream homes would be inundated and lives would be lost if those dams were to fail. He said 61 of the high-hazard dams are owned by the state, and there are about 14,000 homes in those inundation areas.

In its budget request to the state, the DES estimates it needs $8.1 million biannually for repairs.

