NH girls camp gears up for summertime ‘magic’

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The pandemic canceled many activities in 2020, including summer camps. But now the fun is returning to camps across the region.

It was almost a year ago to the day that we visited Camp Merriwood in Orford, New Hampshire, after the owners announced they would not be opening camp for the first time ever. Now, a year later, as we all continue to come back from COVID, camp will once again be in session. “The magic is through the roof, Adam. We are so excited. The magic is bursting,” said Susan Miller Hild with Camp Merriwood.

The camp for girls was founded in 1949. And now in 2021, counselors are once again getting ready for the return of “Merriwood magic.”

“We are screen-free, so we are getting away from all of that. The eye-to-eye conversations, the socialization,” Hild said.

“The ‘Merriwood magic,’ it sounds corny, but it is real,” said Lily Schwartz, one of the head counselors. She grew up in California and used to come here as a camper. “It was really sad. I have been here so many summers of my life that not coming here for the summer is just bizarre.”

“It was hard. It was like being away from home without wanting to be away from home,” said Tanya Magunje, who is originally from Zimbabwe and has been a counselor for six years. “This is what gives you the energy to make it through every year.”

Last summer the camp made the difficult decision not to open because the owners said the magic just would not have been the same. They used the downtime to make improvements including a new outdoor handwashing sink, added ventilation in the bunkhouses, and beautiful resurfaced tennis courts. A tent will provide more room for social distancing at dinner, and campers who are not vaccinated will be tested multiple times.

But with all the changes, the mission of Merriwood remains the same. “Remember what is is like to be a kid again and not so worried about a pandemic that has taken a lot from us in the last year,” said Kristina Alvarado, a counselor.

A total of 135 campers will be attending this year. They begin showing up at the end of June, and that magic -- barring another pandemic -- is guaranteed to last all summer long.

Related Stories:

Many regional camps scrap 2020 season

NY summer camps, day cares struggle with confusing COVID guidance

New Hampshire conservation camp won’t open this summer

Are Vermont families ready to embrace summer camp?

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.