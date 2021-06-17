Advertisement

NH school probes use of markers to ID unvaccinated students

By Associated Press
EXETER, N.H. (AP) - The Exeter School District is conducting an investigation into the use of markers to identify unvaccinated students who attended prom.

The Portsmouth Herald reports on June 15 that school board members tagged the students’ hands with a marker to identify them for COVID-19 contact tracing. The school held its first in-person forum to address community concerns on Tuesday. Superintendent David Ryan said during the forum that the decision to mark students did not look good. Community outrage surrounding the school’s pandemic response and race has heightened tensions in Exeter.

Ryan said that the audit into prom night would clarify how decisions were made and how the community can move forward. 

