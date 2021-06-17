Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
North Troy man faces charges in homemade fireworks explosion
Someone found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal and he hopes to track down the person who...
Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic
Arrest made in connection with Middlebury drive-by shooting
Police investigate ‘untimely’ death of Bellows Falls man
Frank Owen
Vt. man accused of bringing gun, knife to NY amusement park

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K....
Experts fear Delta variant could take hold in South where vaccinations lag
Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or...
Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps
Vermont group discusses critical race theory
After two months of hard work, 81-year-old Gene’s home of 40 years is no longer a hoard. Hazmat...
‘They saved my life’: 81-year-old’s hoarder house receives extreme makeover
The owner of the hazmat business that helped with the makeover says hoarding is really a sign...
Hazmat crew helps 81-year-old woman with hoarder house makeover