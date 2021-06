Police: Lyndonville man endangered several people with gun

NEWARK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndonville man faces charges after police say he endangered several people with a gun Wednesday night.

It happened at a home on Newark Pond Road in Newark. Police say they received a report of a gunshot around 11:15 p.m. They say Hunter Lafond, 21, endangered several people with a gun and injured another person.

He was arrested on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s due in court Thursday.

