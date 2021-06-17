Police make arrest in Burlington shooting that struck bystander

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in downtown Burlington almost two weeks ago.

The shooting happened June 5 shortly before 3 a.m. near City Hall. Investigators say two men started fighting near Church and Main streets and moved to the park, where they say one man took out a gun and fired.

An innocent bystander was struck by the bullet. That person was bruised but is OK.

Police released photos of a suspect last week and say that led them to arrest Tariq Vialet, 24, of Essex Junction, Vermont, and Brooklyn, New York.

Vialet was in court Thursday on charges of second-degree attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He was held without bail.

Investigators say Vialet has no criminal convictions in Vermont but he has pending charges in New York from March for allegedly having a loaded firearm on school grounds in the Bronx.

