Racialized waterway name to stay for now

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont board on Thursday rejected a proposal to rename a brook that has an outdated, racialized name to the name of a Black woman who was an early settler of the town.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Board of Libraries expressed a willingness to consider a different name or Susanna Toby’s married name.

The newspaper reports that renaming the brook after Susanna Toby is controversial because the last name could be considered pejorative.

