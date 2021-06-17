Advertisement

Racialized waterway name to stay for now

Negro Brook in the Townshend State Forest
Negro Brook in the Townshend State Forest(Zach Stephens)
By Associated Press
TOWNSHEND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont board on Thursday rejected a proposal to rename a brook that has an outdated, racialized name to the name of a Black woman who was an early settler of the town.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Board of Libraries expressed a willingness to consider a different name or Susanna Toby’s married name.

The newspaper reports that renaming the brook after Susanna Toby is controversial because the last name could be considered pejorative.

