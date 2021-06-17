Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
North Troy man faces charges in homemade fireworks explosion
Someone found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal and he hopes to track down the person who...
Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic
Arrest made in connection with Middlebury drive-by shooting
A Putney bank is damaged after a tractor-trailer drove through the drive-thru.
Truck driver faces charges for damaging Putney bank drive-thru
Police investigate ‘untimely’ death of Bellows Falls man

Latest News

The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip
camp
NH girls camp gears up for summertime ‘magic’
brook
Racialized waterway name to stay for now