Ultramarathon runner attempts Long Trail record

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - An ultramarathon runner is taking on Vermont’s Long Trail unassisted, meaning no help from anyone, in an attempt to set a new record.

Jeremy Howard is a father of three from Rhode Island running for a nonprofit out of Massachusetts. Play Brigade works to improve play and recreational opportunities for people living with various disabilities.

Howard aims to finish the run in under six days to break the current fastest known time.

His set off Wednesday at 5 a.m. from Jay.

You can track Howard’s journey online.

Jeremy Howard is attempting to set a record on Vermont's Long Trail. (Photo provided)

