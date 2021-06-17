Advertisement

Vt. Guard member to get heroism medal for Stowe rescue

Stowe-File photo
Stowe-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
JERICHO, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott will be awarding the Soldier’s Medal to a Vermont National Guard member who risked his own life in rescuing two lost and injured skiers in Stowe last year.

Sgt. First Class Dustin Dearborn will be honored on Friday at the Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho for his heroism on Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020. The Guard says Dearborn responded to a request for aid from the Vermont State Police and did multiple ice climbs in freezing conditions in the dark to reach and recover the skiers. 

