WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 pm on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 25 cases announced Wednesday. No new deaths were announced, keeping the total at 1,364.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 46 new cases per day on June 1 to 29 new cases per day on Tuesday.

About 72% of New Hampshire residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The state vaccination rate ranks about 12th in the country.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.