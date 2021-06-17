Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

By WCAX News Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 pm on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 25 cases announced Wednesday. No new deaths were announced, keeping the total at 1,364.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 46 new cases per day on June 1 to 29 new cases per day on Tuesday.

About 72% of New Hampshire residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The state vaccination rate ranks about 12th in the country.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
North Troy man faces charges in homemade fireworks explosion
Someone found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal and he hopes to track down the person who...
Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic
Arrest made in connection with Middlebury drive-by shooting
A Putney bank is damaged after a tractor-trailer drove through the drive-thru.
Truck driver faces charges for damaging Putney bank drive-thru
Police investigate ‘untimely’ death of Bellows Falls man

Latest News

Negro Brook in the Townshend State Forest
Racialized waterway name to stay for now
Walk-in vaccination clinic at Waterbury Ambulance May 31.
Many small vaccine clinics helped Vermont reach 80% goal
File photo
NH asking US Treasury to set aside money to repair dams
Burlington city leaders have released an after-action report on the lessons they learned during...
Burlington leaders share the lessons they learned during the pandemic