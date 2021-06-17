WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Mike DelDotto’s grilled Buffalo wings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All this week we’re sharing summer recipes from the WCAX team.

Our 4 p.m. News Producer Mike DelDotto is a grillmaster! He’s sharing tips and tricks to help you grill up the tastiest Buffalo wings.

Watch the video for the how-to!

MIKE DELDOTTO’S GRILLED BUFFALO WINGS

Ingredients:

1 Cup of Buffalo Sauce*

1 Pack of 8-to-12 party wings

5 TBS paprika

2 Tsp garlic powder

2 Tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp mustard powder

1 TBS oil (canola, sesame, coconut, etc.)

1 Cup of Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing

Salt to taste

*”Homemade” buffalo sauce:

1 stick of butter

1 1/2 Cups of hot sauce

1 tsp of Cayenne pepper

1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce

2 TBS white vinegar

Combine all the ingredients in a cooking pot then bring to a boil on a stovetop.

Stir continuously until the butter melts. Turn off heat and let cool. Stirring during the cooldown.

Directions:

If you brine your chicken, then dissolve 3 TBS of salt, 3 TBS of sugar in a large bowl of water. Place chicken into water and cover with plastic wrap. Place in fridge to sit for 1-to-24 hours.

Dry chicken with paper towels then place in a clean, glass or metal bowl.

Combine dry spices into a smaller bowl. Spread the spices over the chicken being sure to coat all surfaces, rubbing gently to make the spices stick to the wings.

Slowly pour on oil while continuing to coat all the surfaces of each wing. This will add crispiness to the wings, while the spices will add flavor. Add salt to taste.

Bring a charcoal or gas grill to medium-hot heat. If you prefer to grease the grill, do so now.

When the heat on the grill is reached, using tongs, place wings over the main heat source so they can be “kissed” by the flames. Let the oil and flames “char” the wings, while you continuously rotate them for about 4-to-5 minutes. After, move the wings from directly over the heat, then cover the grill. Let cook for another 15 minutes, lifting the cover to rotate the wings every 5 minutes or so. The entire time on the grill should be about 20 minutes.

Let the wings cool after removing them from the grill.

Place the chicken in a clean, glass or metal bowl. Slowly pour in the sauce, like the oil, while using your hands or the bowl to coat the surfaces of every wing.

Serve with a cup of Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing for dipping. ENJOY!

Still on the Summer Picnic Series schedule:

Friday: Ike makes Wavy Shrimp Tacos

Monday: Sweet Summer Salad

