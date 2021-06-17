BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another outstanding day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures just a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Dewpoints remain low, making things still feel very comfortable, and will allow conditions to cool down once we head into the overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Friday will start out with some sun, but clouds will begin to drift in by the afternoon ahead of our next weather system. Skies will likely remain dry through the evening hours, but we could still see a chance of a shower before midnight, especially in northern New York and western Vermont. Highs on Friday will be into the low 80s.

Showers will continue on Friday night and into the start of Saturday. The best chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Saturday will be during the morning. Clouds will break up a bit Saturday afternoon as temperatures remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dewpoint will be a little higher as well, which could make things feel just a bit more muggy.

Things are looking better for Sunday as clouds clear out and some sunshine returns. We can expect partly sunny skies for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our hottest day of the week will be on Monday as temperatures reach the upper 80s. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and again on Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler conditions for the second half of the work week with temperatures getting back down into the mid 70s.

