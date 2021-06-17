BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday Eve (Thursday) everyone! After another cool start to the day, we are going to warm up quickly under bright, sunny skies. High temperatures are going to be real close to where they ought to be this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 78°).

It will be even warmer on Friday as we crack the 80 degree mark. Friday will start with sunshine, but then clouds will move in during the afternoon from west to east as a frontal system approaches from the west. That system will bring a few showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two on Friday night into early Saturday.

The main brunt of that system will come through later on Saturday with showers & thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be on the stronger side, with locally heavy downpours, possible small hail, strong wind gusts, and lightning/thunder.

The good news is that we will clear things out in time for Father’s day on Sunday, which is also the day when summer officially begins. The summer solstice is at 11:32 PM.

As we get into next week, it will heat up again! Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, especially in the Champlain Valley. That warm-up will be brief, and it will be happening ahead of another frontal system approaching from the midwest. Again, that front will bring showers & thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday. Then it will dry out, cool down, and calm down for the middle of the week.

Get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of the delightful weather over the next couple of days. And Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking any stormy weather coming our way on Saturday. -Gary

