$11M headed to UVM Food Systems Research Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are heading to Vermont’s Food Systems Research Center.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Friday announced $11-million of federal funding will support the center’s work to research all facets of the regional food system, from production to food security. The center is a collaborative effort between UVM and the USDA and scientists are now being chosen to work on campus alongside university researchers. The center will partner with Vermont organizations and local food producers.

“We’re going to try to strengthen our local and regional food systems. I’m going to work with the state of Vermont. We’re going to make sure that food is available to all Vermonters no matter where they are, no matter their income, no matter their race,” Leahy said

Before making the announcement, Leahy participated in a round table discussion with local food organizations to discuss working toward an equitable and sustainable food access system in Vermont.

