2nd woman says Vt. doctor used his genetic material for insemination

A Colorado woman is suing a retired Vermont doctor accusing him of using his own genetic material when he artificially inseminated her in 1978 at the Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin.

In a federal lawsuit filed June 14, Shirley Brown, of Boulder County, Colorado, alleges that Dr. John Coates III had agreed to inseminate her using genetic material from an unnamed medical student, but instead used his own.

A separate federal lawsuit against Coates filed by a Florida couple in 2018 that makes similar allegations remains pending.

Brown says she gave birth to a daughter in February 1979 as a result of what she calls Coates’ “fraudulent insemination.”

Coates’ lawyer did not return messages seeking comment.

