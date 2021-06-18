40 permits offered in NH for annual moose hunt lottery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has offered 40 permits to hunt moose during its annual lottery drawing.

Winners on Friday were selected from a pool of 6,195 applicants. In addition to New Hampshire, permit winners were from Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and West Virginia. This year’s moose season runs from Oct. 16-Oct. 24.

Each permit winner is assigned to one of 13 wildlife management units in the state in which they can hunt. Last year, hunters harvested 39 moose for a statewide success rate of 75%.

