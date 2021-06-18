Advertisement

Bail lowered for ex-youth center worker in NH sex abuse case

Jeffrey Buskey
Jeffrey Buskey(New Hampshire Attorney General's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A judge has reduced bail for a former New Hampshire youth center worker accused of sexually assaulting four teenagers, including one at gunpoint.

A judge on Thursday lowered Jeffrey Buskey’s $50,000 cash bail to $2,000. He also would wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. His lawyer said he’s the last of a group of former workers arrested who was still incarcerated. The former Youth Development Center workers in Manchester were charged with either sexual assault or being accomplices to abuse between 1994 and 2005.

The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a broad criminal investigation since 2019, as well as a lawsuit.

Related Stories:

Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at NH youth center

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

Lawyer for man accused of youth center rapes denies charges

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Burlington...
Police make arrest in Burlington shooting that struck bystander
K-9 Blesk
Lebanon teen charged with assaulting K-9, officers
Hunter Lafond
Police: Lyndonville man endangered several people with gun
File image
Delta variant makes inroads in Vermont
File -- U.S. border crossing post in Norton, Vt.
Canada extending border closure

Latest News

Plattsburgh hosting first Juneteenth celebration Saturday
Group highlights Vermont lawmakers’ conflict of interest in pension debate
Vt. state workers, teachers rally for funding for state pension fund
Group highlights Vermont lawmakers' conflict of interest in pension debate
This girl is looking for her fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet White Paws