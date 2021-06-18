Bail lowered for ex-youth center worker in NH sex abuse case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A judge has reduced bail for a former New Hampshire youth center worker accused of sexually assaulting four teenagers, including one at gunpoint.

A judge on Thursday lowered Jeffrey Buskey’s $50,000 cash bail to $2,000. He also would wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. His lawyer said he’s the last of a group of former workers arrested who was still incarcerated. The former Youth Development Center workers in Manchester were charged with either sexual assault or being accomplices to abuse between 1994 and 2005.

The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a broad criminal investigation since 2019, as well as a lawsuit.

