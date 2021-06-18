Beach season arrives in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s officially beach season in Plattsburgh with the opening of lake city’s public beach. And despite not ideal conditions to soak up the sun Friday, it didn’t stop people from coming out.

“I think everyone should come down here, it’s so much fun, there is so much to do,” said Landon Musser, a beachgoer from Pennsylvania who was visiting family for the weekend. He says the cold water and wind were not a deterrent to hitting the surf. “It was cold but you get used to it after a while, then it feels nice.”

Also enjoying the water was Eva Angus, who was visiting friends while on military leave. “This is my little remote-controlled boat. I bought it today but I didn’t expect the weather to be so choppy,” Angus said. “It only capsized once!”

She was hoping the sun would stop by for a little. “I just wanted to get some sun, but it’s not working out for me,” Angus said.

Her shark boat helped make up for the lost fun in the sun.

Jan Wellick and her son Trey are visiting from Wisconsin to spend time with grandma.

“It’s a little breezy,” Jan admitted. But nothing that Trey’s sand-sculpted wind wall couldn’t handle.

The blenders at the Cabana Beach bar are roaring again after last year’s pandemic silence. “Lots of frozen drinks. We are famous for them. Everyone loves them,” said the bar’s Greg Larson. “Last year was definitely a wash for sure.”

The bar is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, but with the continued border closure, Larson says they are missing about 60% of their usual clientele. “Big handful of Canadians during the week. It’s sort of the bread and butter for the week, and the weekends are everybody. It’s a big difference,” he said.

The beach is open daily from 9 to 8 p.m. Lifeguards are on duty to make sure everyone stays safe. And Plattsburgh city and town residents get free parking and ID.

