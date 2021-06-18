Boston man to summit New England’s tallest peaks

MT. MANSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - One man has made it his goal to continue to raise money year after year for causes important to him. This year, it’s quite the physical feat.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brendan Walsh of Boston is raising money for Alzheimer’s this year by summitting the six tallest mountains in New England. He’s calling it the NE-6 Challenge. That includes Mt. Washington in New Hampshire, Mt. Mansfield in Vermont, and Mt. Greylock in Massachusetts.

Between his runs up the mountains, he will be cycling to the next state. And while Walsh says he is raising awareness and money for the organization he is choosing, he is getting wisdom and experience out of the whole trip. “It’s for me, I believe if life truly had a currency, it’s experiences. So, that’s really how I am trying to live through this is have these great experiences that I can garnish wisdom from be able to pass on whatever I can. I’m going to just keep rolling with that and whatever is next is going to be the next grand project if you will,” said Walsh.

Walsh is looking for wisdom to pass down, something he says we should all do.

He is planning to start Friday morning with Mt. Katahdin in Maine, meaning he will be at Mount Mansfield in just a few days.

