Advertisement

Canada extending border closure

File -- U.S. border crossing post in Norton, Vt.
File -- U.S. border crossing post in Norton, Vt.(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Canadian officials say they will be extending the U.S.-Canda border closure for at least another month.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted Friday that the country will be extending the closure for nonessential travel until July 21. The closure was set to expire Monday.

“Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe,” Blair said.

Blair said the government will announce some easing of restrictions on Monday for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada.

The news comes as Canada continues to ramp up vaccinations, with more than 65% of the entire country having received at least one shot. Quebec is the second most vaccinated province.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020.

Related Stories:

Canada due to receive 1 million Moderna doses from US

Northern New England reps urge US-Canada border reopening

Northern border closure extended for another month

Could a vaccine-sharing plan get the US-Canada border reopened?

Panel aims to expedite northern border reopening

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Burlington...
Police make arrest in Burlington shooting that struck bystander
K-9 Blesk
Lebanon teen charged with assaulting K-9, officers
Hunter Lafond
Police: Lyndonville man endangered several people with gun
Adam Curtis Williams/File photo
Death penalty sought in Texas killing of New Hampshire couple
A Portland, Oregon, police officer was indicted on an assault charge over his use of force at a...
Portland police officer indicted on protest assault charge

Latest News

File photo
40 permits offered in NH for annual moose hunt lottery
CCV won’t require COVID vaccination
File image
NH woman jumps from 2nd-story balcony to escape burning home
Brendan Walsh
Boston man to summit New England’s tallest peaks