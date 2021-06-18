Canada extending border closure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Canadian officials say they will be extending the U.S.-Canda border closure for at least another month.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted Friday that the country will be extending the closure for nonessential travel until July 21. The closure was set to expire Monday.

“Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe,” Blair said.

Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) June 18, 2021

Blair said the government will announce some easing of restrictions on Monday for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada.

The news comes as Canada continues to ramp up vaccinations, with more than 65% of the entire country having received at least one shot. Quebec is the second most vaccinated province.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020.

