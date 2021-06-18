CCV won’t require COVID vaccination

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Community College of Vermont will not be requiring most of its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

The announcement by the nonresidential college runs counter to the policies of many other Vermont colleges and universities. In a letter sent to students earlier this week the school said it would encourage students and staff to be vaccinated and it will follow state guidelines. The letter says vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus.

Community College of Vermont has 12 centers across the state.

