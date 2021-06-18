Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

By Associated Press
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain.

“As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and “you’ll be protected against this delta variant.”

Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine.

“Over 200 million doses of vaccine have been given, and really, these events are really quite rare,” said Walensky, adding heart issues generally improve with rest and standard medications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Burlington...
Police make arrest in Burlington shooting that struck bystander
K-9 Blesk
Lebanon teen charged with assaulting K-9, officers
Hunter Lafond
Police: Lyndonville man endangered several people with gun
Adam Curtis Williams/File photo
Death penalty sought in Texas killing of New Hampshire couple
A Portland, Oregon, police officer was indicted on an assault charge over his use of force at a...
Portland police officer indicted on protest assault charge

Latest News

A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home accused of letting bodies rot
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead