From golf to fishing, area fathers prep for busy weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday is Father’s Day, and it’s going to be a lot different than last year. Olivia Lyons reports on how some people will be celebrating.

The pandemic changed the way most families celebrated Father’s Day last year. But this year, places are almost back to normal, including nursing homes.

“This year for Father’s Day my heart is just so full because our residents have sacrificed so much in the last year,” said Melissa Greenfield, the executive director of The Meadows and The Gables at East Mountain, senior living facilities in Rutland.

Greenfield says she and her have planned activities like bingo and are also getting all of the men boutonnieres. “This year, finally they can have their families come visit on-site, they can go off-site and go to dinner with their relatives.”

Many residents, including the Meadows’ Frank Maslack, have already had Father’s Day visitors. “I had a visitor this morning -- my daughter. She came in mainly for Father’s Day and she had a couple of other messages,” Maslack said.

During the pandemic, some people began playing golf since it was considered one of the safer sports. The Rutland Country Club has seen an increase in members and this weekend looks to be a busy one. “Saturday and Sunday -- we are booked from 8 to 4 or 5:00, so everybody wants to get out in the nice weather and enjoy it, especially playing with your dad and family members,” said the club’s Justin DelBianco.

Live music, and dining out are making a comeback at the Killington’s Distillery, with a BBQ and live band Saturday, and craft cocktail dinner specials Sunday. “We’ve got our burger night special and it’s three different types of burgers -- two chicken sandwiches -- buy one of those and you get any beer on the menu free. I mean, that’s a dad deal,” said the distillery’s Howie Goldfarb.

Some museums, like Wonderfeet Kids Museum in downtown Rutland, are also making up for lost time. “Normally, we close the museum for both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, but because we have spent so much of the past year closed, we wanted to make sure we are open this year,” said the museum’s Danielle Monroe.

Bait and tackle shops we spoke with say they are also doing a brisk business and they expect the lakes to be busy.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.