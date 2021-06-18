Advertisement

Group highlights Vermont lawmakers’ conflict of interest in pension debate

By Dom Amato
Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State employee and teacher pensions were some of the most contentious topics this legislative session.

Vermont lawmakers created a task force to look at benefits and bring recommendations this fall. But an advocacy group that focuses on government transparency and ethics is highlighting potential conflicts of interest some lawmakers may have when it comes to their vote on a pension plan.

Dom Amato spoke with Ben Kinsley from the Campaign for Vermont about why they felt it was important for the public to be aware of this.

