Newsmaker Interview: Vermont remains nationwide leader on vaccinations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of emergency is over. Vermont earlier this week met the governor’s goal of vaccinating 80% of the state’s eligible population.

With a rate of 80.7% as of Friday, Vermont was the first state in the country to achieve this milestone and continues to lead other states.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about the past year’s ordeal and the path forward.

