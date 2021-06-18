NH woman jumps from 2nd-story balcony to escape burning home

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say a woman jumped from a second-story balcony to escape a burning home in Merrimack and two firefighters were injured while battling the fire.

WMUR-TV reports the fire started near 7 p.m. Thursday at the home on Baboosic Lake, and crews initially received reports that people might be trapped inside. They were unable to get inside the two-story home, which was fully engulfed in flames, and eventually collapsed. Firefighters later learned that the woman had jumped from the balcony and was rescued by a boater, who brought her to shore.

The woman and two firefighters who were injured were taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

