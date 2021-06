BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 3-year-old female cat named, White Paws.

This little cutie loves laser pointers, treats, and exploring. White Paws may need a little time to warm up, but once she does, all she wants to do is play.

If you want to learn more about this cutie you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

