Plattsburgh hosting first Juneteenth celebration Saturday

By Kelly O'Brien
Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There are Juneteenth celebrations scheduled across the region on Saturday, including in Plattsburgh.

Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in Texas in 1865, was officially made a federal holiday this week.

In Plattsburgh, the celebration will be held at Trinity Park. SUNY Plattsburgh is joining the city and town of Plattsburgh and the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association to host the free event.

The association’s Jackie Madison says the celebration will be more of a discussion, making sure people understand the history and importance of the holiday. “Many people celebrate the Independence day, 4th of July, as their independence day, but for African Americans, I think they see it slightly different and it wasn’t until the enslaved individuals in Texas were told that they were free that that sort of became their independence day,” she said

The celebration goes from 9 to 10 a.m.

