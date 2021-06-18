South Burlington downs BFA for D1 Girls Lax crown

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington girls lacrosse team had a lot of question marks entering the 2021 season, with only four players returning from the state championship team two years prior. But on Wednesday, they capped off a memorable ride with a dominant 17-6 victory over BFA on their home turf to repeat as state champs.

Sophomore Miranda Hayes and Junior Sam Crane led the way, combining for nine goals as SBHS staked out to an early lead and never really let the visitors from St. Albans back in it. The 17 goals were the most ever scored by one team in a D1 girls lacrosse championship game, and the 11 goal margin of victory was the largest in state history as well.

“It’s just crazy that we went into the season with only four returners and we were going against teams that had seven plus seniors,” Crane said after the game. “It’s just crazy that we made it this far.”

“I think we all just worked together, trusted each other every single day,” Hayes added. “Show up at practice, work hard, just put in everything every day. Just everything all lacrosse, just work together to become a family.”

The championship was the seventh in school history for South Burlington, moving them just two behind Middlebury for the most all-time.

