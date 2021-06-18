Advertisement

Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur

By CNN Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - A stray dog found received a much needed transformation after he was found with so much matted hair that he was unable to walk.

A man spotted the dog on his way to work one morning, but could not tell what kind of animal it was.

He contacted the KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Missouri, which determined there was a 11-year-old Shih Tzu underneath the mess of hair.

“He was 20 pounds and he could barely walk,” Chief Communications Officer for the KC Pet Project Tori Fugate said.

It took two hours, but two veterinary staffers gave him the mother of all shaves while he was sedated.

“It was about six and a half pounds of hair,” Fugate said.

They named the dog Simon and posted before and after photos and videos.

Despite the yuck factor, Simon became an instant internet star.

“I’m not gonna lie. All of those matts were quite stinky,” Fugate said.

Simon was found near a wooded area, but the shelter does not know if he got away from his owner or if he was abandoned and living on his own.

Fugate said the dog is learning how to walk again after being “weighed down” for so long.

The shelter is getting plenty of offers to adopt Simon

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Blesk
Lebanon teen charged with assaulting K-9, officers
Hunter Lafond
Police: Lyndonville man endangered several people with gun
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Burlington...
Police make arrest in Burlington shooting that struck bystander
Adam Curtis Williams/File photo
Death penalty sought in Texas killing of New Hampshire couple
A Portland, Oregon, police officer was indicted on an assault charge over his use of force at a...
Portland police officer indicted on protest assault charge

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Matt Putorti
2nd Democrat announces plans to challenge Stefanik
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has her second Democratic challenger for the New York 21st...
2nd Democrat announces plans to challenge Stefanik
Stowe-File photo
Vt. Guard member to get heroism medal for Stowe rescue
Gov. Phil Scott will be awarding the Soldier’s Medal to a Vermont National Guard member who...
Vt. Guard member to get heroism medal for Stowe rescue