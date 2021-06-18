Vermont teen’s message in a bottle gets reply from Portugal

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont teen’s message in a bottle sent off from the Rhode Island coast has received a response back from Portugal.

The Valley News reports that Sean Smith sent a message in a bottle in 2018. The teen left a note with an email address inside the bottle. The message was found years later when Boston-born Portuguese teen Christian Santos was fishing in the Azores. He followed the directions inside the bottle to send a message to the email. Smith discovered Santos found his bottle through a Facebook post made by Christian’s mom, Molly Santos.

The teens met over Zoom for the first time and plan to stay connected.

