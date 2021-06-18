Advertisement

Vermont teen’s message in a bottle gets reply from Portugal

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont teen’s message in a bottle sent off from the Rhode Island coast has received a response back from Portugal.

The Valley News reports that Sean Smith sent a message in a bottle in 2018. The teen left a note with an email address inside the bottle. The message was found years later when Boston-born Portuguese teen Christian Santos was fishing in the Azores. He followed the directions inside the bottle to send a message to the email. Smith discovered Santos found his bottle through a Facebook post made by Christian’s mom, Molly Santos.

The teens met over Zoom for the first time and plan to stay connected.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

