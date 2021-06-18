WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Ike Bendavid’s wavy shrimp tacos

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our summer picnic series featuring recipes from WCAX staff, with reporter Ike Bendavid’s wavy shrimp tacos.

Ingredients:

1 oz white tequila

2 cloves garlic chopped up.

2 packets of taco seasing – feel free to look through the spice cabinet for additions to add.

2 juiced limes

4 oz of Vegetable or Canola oil

2 pounds of raw peeled and deveined shrimp

Salt and black pepper

Cilantro

Tortillas

Avocado Salsa:

3 avocados

1 small red onion

Small tomato

Cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Salt

Procedure:

Step 1. Set shrimp aside in a large bowl and add oil, seasonings, tequila, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro. Other spices or seasonings are encouraged. Mix so the marinade covers the shrimp

Step 2. Put several shrimp on a skewer and cook over a hot grill for about a minute on each side or until pink. For the stovetop, pour the marinade in a pan and cook each shrimp for about 3 minutes on each side over medium heat or until pink.

Step 4. Serve in a tortilla with avocado salsa.

For the salsa:

Step 1. Chop up all the ingredients and mix in a bowl.

