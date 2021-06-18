BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Showers are moving into the area this afternoon and evening, kicking off an unsettled start to Father’s Day weekend. Scattered showers will move across Vermont and northern New York this evening and overnight, with isolated thunder possible.

Saturday will feature partial sunshine, but scattered storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The extent and and coverage of Saturday storms will depend on how showers play out in the morning, but any storms that pop up could be strong to severe. Keep an eye on the weather if you plan to be out, and make sure you have access to an enclosed building in case storms develop in your area.

The front that will bring us Saturday storm chances clears the area by Sunday, and Father’s Day is looking nice with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The heat and humidity kick in by Monday, with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Another front will come through, bringing another batch of showers and storms Monday into Tuesday that could contain heavy downpours.

Beyond Tuesday, sunshine returns and more comfortable air moves in for a good chunk of next week.

Have a great weekend! -Jess

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.