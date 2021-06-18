Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have been enjoying some fantastic weather the last couple of days, and we will continue to do that for most of today, but by day’s end, there will be some changes.

Like the last couple of days, we started clear but cool. But today we will be warming up to above normal temperatures with many spots getting into the low 80s for highs. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the morning, but clouds will start to move in from the west during the afternoon ahead of an approaching frontal system. As we get into the evening hours, we stand the chance for a few showers, and maybe a rumble or two thunder. That will continue, on & off, through the overnight hours.

There will be some sunshine on Saturday morning to start the weekend, but keep an eye (and ear) to the sky in the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered about, but any storms that form could be on the stronger side.

That frontal system will go through by Saturday night, so as we head into the day on Sunday, we will get the sunshine back. It is looking good for Father’s Day!

Monday is the first full day of summer, and it will feel like it with a high near 90°. It will be partly sunny for most of the day, but then another frontal system will start to come in late on Monday and into Tuesday with a round of showers & thunderstorms. There could be some heavy downpours with that system.

It will clear out again, dry out, and cool down again for mid-week.

Summer officially starts late on Sunday. The summer solstice is at 11:32 PM on Sunday night.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Father’s Day! -Gary

