Juneteenth to be celebrated across the Champlain Valley

By Elissa Borden
Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is Juneteenth -- a holiday celebrating the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States.

It was on June 19th of 1865 that slaves in Galveston Texas were freed. As of Thursday, Juneteenth has been declared a federal holiday.

There are a number of Juneteenth events scheduled across our region today. But some say the true meaning behind the day calls on Americans to take a deeper look at American history.

Pastor Arnold Isidore Thomas of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Jericho is an active voice in the fight for equality in Vermont.

He says the importance of the day is to acknowledge the gaps in information in American history books and classes surrounding slavery in the country.

”It reminds us that the history that we have been told is not perfect, is not inclusive, is not full. And that we need to take another look at what we have been told and the false notions that we have promoted about our history, and to realize that there’s a broader perspective that needs to improve people of color,” says Rev. Thomas.

There will be a day full of celebrations in Burlington on Saturday, starting with a gospel brunch in City Hall Park at 10 a.m.

Festivities run all day and conclude with a dance party at 11 p.m.

But you don’t need to come to the Queen City to partake; there are events all across the region.

There’s a Juneteenth commemoration set for today from 9 to 10 a.m. in Plattsburgh as well.

It’s set to happen at Trinity Park thanks to coordination from SUNY Plattsburgh. There will be a multitude of speakers, as well as the raising of the Juneteenth flag.

According to a press release from the school, the celebration creates an ongoing tradition, setting the stage for this to be celebrated each year as a community.

We’ll have coverage of this event and more tonight on the WCAX Evening News.

